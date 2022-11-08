(WHTM) – Millions of Pennsylvanians cast their vote on November 8 in races that could decide the direction of Pennsylvania and the nation for years to come.

Highlighting Pennsylvania ballots are the races for Governor and U.S. Senate where the Democrat candidates Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman are projected to win.

As of 9 a.m. on Nov. 8 there were nearly 1.2 million vote by mail ballots returned in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania voters will elect a new governor and lieutenant governor and U.S. Senator, as well as all the state’s 17 congressional representatives, 25 of its 50 state senators and all 203 state House members, according to the Department of State.