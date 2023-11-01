PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Al Schmidt, Secretary of the Commonwealth is reminding Pennsylvania voters that they can get up-to-minute unofficial results of the municipal election on the election night return website.

“After the polls close, voters, candidates, and members of the media will be able to find the most complete picture of how Pennsylvanians voted on our election returns site,” Schmidt said. “We are working with all 67 counties to make sure we get updated, unofficial results posted and available to the public beginning at 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.”

People who visit the website can view unofficial results on mobile devices and computers. They can also use a location-based service through the My County link to instantly bring up their country’s election returns and connect to each county’s election results website.

Schmidt also stated that Pennsylvania’s election laws do not currently allow counties to begin pre-canvassing mail-in and absentee ballots before 7 a.m. on Election Day. The public is encouraged to be patient as county election officials diligently count every eligible vote.

“Giving election workers time to accurately and securely count each vote is our top priority, and so we ask for patience as we await results,” Schmidt added.

You can view the website by clicking here.

To date, over 931,000 Pennsylvania voters requested a mail-in ballot, and 95,082 voters requested an absentee ballot ahead of the municipal election.