PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — With Mehmet Oz leading Dave McCormick by less than 1,000 votes in the unofficial count, a recount to decide the Republican nominee in the race for Pennsylvania’s open United States seat has begun and is nearly complete in the Midstate.

Most Midstate counties either have finished, or are about to finish, recounting their primary election ballots as of noon on Friday, June 3.

Get the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and politics from the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign-up today!

With most of the counties starting their recount on Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of ballots were or are being counted in the Midstate’s ten counties. Lancaster and York Counties expect to finish on Friday. Lancaster says they had about 6,200 left to count out of the original 112,000 they started with.

Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon counties finished Thursday night.

We deliberately went extremely slow, very methodical,” said Sean Drasher, Lebanon County Elections director. “We brought in some great people to help us out on that recount. They were fantastic, professional. they stayed on their game a real, real varsity squad.”

The Senate recount was their highest-profile task, but there is still plenty more work to do including more than 3,000 write-in votes in Lebanon County alone.

According to Jonathan Marks, Deputy Secretary for Elections and Commissions, the recount must be complete by June 7 with the Department of State announcing the winner of the party nomination by June 8 at the latest.