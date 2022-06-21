HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senate committee will review a bill that would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election date up several weeks.

The Senate State Government Committee will meet to discuss Senate Bill 428, which would move Pennsylvania’s presidential primary election day to the third Tuesday of March.

Pennsylvania’s most recent mid-term primary election was held on May 17, 2022, and the 2020 presidential primary election was held on June 2.

While residents of Iowa have traditionally been the first to cast their votes in presidential primaries through a caucus, New Hampshire is traditionally the first primary election of the presidential election season.

Several states have sought to move up their presidential primaries, including Nevada and South Carolina.

States that vote earlier in the primary race have had an influence on which candidates remain in the race. Three candidates (Michael Bennet, Andrew Yang, and Deval Patrick) dropped out of the Democratic presidential primary the evening and day after the Feb. 11 New Hampshire primary after receiving low support.