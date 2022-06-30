(WHTM) – Heading into the Pennsylvania Governor and U.S. Senate election it’s important to check if you are registered to vote in Pennsylvania.

If you would are not registered to vote and want to participate in the November 8, 2022 election, the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is October 24, 2022. The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is November 1, 2022

To register to vote in Pennsylvania you must:

Be a United States citizen at least 30 days before the next election

at least 30 days before the next election Be a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the next election

Be at least 18 years of age on the day of the next election

If you are currently registered to vote, you do not have to change your registration unless you have moved or changed your name.

You can submit your Pennsylvania voter application:

On the Pennsylvania Voter Services website

Delivered to your county voter registration office.

By mail to your county voter registration office, received by 10/24/2022.

Click here to download a blank voter registration form

If you are on active duty in the military, or you are a hospitalized or bedridden veteran, you can register at any time. See www.fvap.gov for more information.

If you have one, have your PA driver’s license or PennDOT ID available to reference as you complete the application. Registration is not complete until processed and accepted by your county voter registration office.

If you are not a U.S. citizen and a resident of Pennsylvania at least 30 days before the next election, you can not register to vote.



If you have any questions, call 1.877.VOTESPA (1.877.868.3772).