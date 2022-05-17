(WHTM) — Republican voters had many gubernatorial candidates to choose from on Tuesday during the primary general election. Candidate Doug Mastriano, who has been leading in polls, is spending election night in the Midstate. View live updates from abc27’s Sanika Bhargaw above.

In the Senate Republican race, there are seven candidates vying to fill Senator Pat Toomey’s seat when he retires. Three of them are statistically tied in polls: Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick, and Kathy Barnette. abc27’s Seth Kaplan is at Barnette’s election night event as she waits for the results in West Donegal Township, Lancaster County. View live updates from Kaplan, below.