LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thursday morning Senator John T. Yudichak announced that he will not be running for re-election to the Pennsylvania State Senate.

Senator Yudichak served the Pennsylvania people for 24 years, spending six terms in the House of Representatives and three terms in the State Senate.

“To the citizens of the 119th district in the House of Representatives and to those in the 14th district in the Senate, thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve you,” said Yudichak.

The senator also said he looks forward to helping those who are still serving the state helping them to ensure that northeastern Pennsylvania is the best place to raise a family, get an education and build a career.