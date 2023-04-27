(WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council Member Shamaine Daniels says launching a second run for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District in 2024.

In 2022 Daniels was the Democratic nominee and lost to incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Perry by seven points, or more than 24,000 votes.

Daniels, who immigrated to the United States with her family as a teenager, was elected to the Harrisburg City Council in 2013. According to her campaign website, her top issues include jobs, infrastructure, education, and social security.

“Perry is out of step with this district, and that is on full display with his plans to jeopardize Social Security and Medicare while putting the entire economy in peril,” said Daniels in her campaign announcement. “Today, April 27th, is the 85th anniversary of the first Social Security check being mailed to an American. We chose this day to announce my campaign to highlight not just Perry’s extremism, but his callous disregard for the people he was elected to represent.”

Daniels says in 2022 the Democratic party “thought we had no chance against Perry and gave us no help” and that she ran on a “shoestring budget.”

Perry, Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, has served in Congress since 2013 and currently sits on the House Committees on Transportation & Infrastructure, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs.

Perry made national headlines for his alleged connections to attempts to overturn the 2020 election and the January 6 insurrection. He was cited more than 50 times in a Senate Judiciary report released in October 2021 outlining Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the election results.

In August 2022 Perry disclosed that his cellphone was briefly seized by the FBI on a search warrant, saying the action was “banana republic tactics.”

Perry has said his “official communications” with Justice Department officials were consistent with the law.

The 10th Congressional District consists of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland and York counties.