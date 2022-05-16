PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania residents who are unsure of where to vote for the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election should check their voter registration.

To search for your Pennsylvania voter registration, there are three options according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

You can check your voter registration status online or by phone.

You may search for your voter registration status with your name, PennDOT Driver’s License, or PennDOT ID. The Department of State website offers services in several languages, including English, Spanish, and Traditional Chinese.

Your party affiliation and polling place address will be displayed on the Department of State search page once you have provided an exact match with the information on your voter registration record.

Pennsylvania is a closed primary state, so you can only vote for the party you are registered for in the primary election. Independents and other third party residents can not vote in the Republican or Democratic primary elections. Pennsylvania residents can vote for any party in the general election.

The May 17, 2022, Pennsylvania primary includes races for Governor of Pennsylvania and a race for U.S. Senate.