(WHTM) — Jessi Monoski, a Lemoyne Borough Councilman and Cumberland County native, has announced that he plans to run for Pennsylvania House District 103 in 2024.

Monoski, a Democrat, is a two-time elected Councilman in Lemoyne Borough and Chairman of the Borough’s Zoning & Ordinance Committee. He is also an executive director for the Pennsylvania State Senate Democratic Caucus.

“The Harrisburg-Area is my home, and the residents and businesses within the 103rd District deserve strong, compassionate representation. I am committed to leveraging my state and local experience to address the pressing issues facing our communities,” Monoski said in a statement announcing his run.

Monoski’s campaign announcement says if elected as a state representative he plans to focus on “defending Pennsylvania’s pro-choice laws, advocating for increased support for senior benefits programs, and fighting for more affordable, high-quality childcare.”

Monoski has two daughters and a wife named Sydney who works as a Pre-K teacher in Enola. In his campaign announcement he points to these roots.

“I believe we need to do more to support working families and fairly invest in our public schools,” Monoski’s campaign announcement says. “Together, Sydney and I are deeply rooted in the 103rd District, and we are passionate about building a better tomorrow for our daughters and all the families in the district.”

Monoski joins two other Midstate Democrats in the District 103 race including long-time Harrisburg community leader Tina Nixon and Camp Hill Councilwoman Mercedes Evans.

The Pennsylvania House District 103 seat, which serves parts of Dauphin and Cumberland Counties, is currently held by State Rep. Patty Kim. She announced in October that she plans to vacate the seat as she runs for State Senate.

“I am honored to embark on this journey to represent the people of the 103rd District. Together, we can prioritize the needs and aspirations of every resident, and fight for policies that address real issues facing working families,” Monoski’s campaign announcement closes.

More information about him and his campaign is available at https://electjesse.org/.