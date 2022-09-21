PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A national civic holiday is being observed Tuesday that encourages Pennsylvanians and Americans across the country to register to vote.

National Voter Registration Day, which is held annually on the fourth Tuesday in September, is a nonpartisan civic holiday that commemorates a day of action and celebrates democracy in the U.S.

The holiday was first observed in 2012 and nearly 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date, according to the National Voter Registration Day organization.

Those who are eligible to register to vote include residents who just turned 18, new U.S. citizens and residents who recently changed their name or political party affiliation.

The upcoming Midterm Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

WHAT PENNSYLVANIANS NEED TO KNOW:

Pennsylvania residents must register to vote at least 15 days prior to the next election and new residents must have resided in the state for at least 30 days prior to the next election to be eligible to vote, according to the Department of State.

Residents who are military veterans, currently serving in the U.S. military or who are living overseas have special rules and additional options for voting.

When voting for the first time in Pennsylvania, voters must show proof of identification with or without a photo.

The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, Oct. 24.

HOW TO REGISTER TO VOTE IN PENNSYLVANIA:

Pennsylvania residents can register to vote online, by mail, in person at a county voter registration office, at PennDOT or other government agencies.

A voter registration application form must be filled out and reviewed by a county voter registration office. The registration will not be complete until the application is reviewed and accepted by the office. Applications can also be downloaded and printed to be mailed or delivered to the county voter registration office.

Once an application is accepted, a voter registration card will be mailed to the applicant that will show the voter’s name, address, party affiliation, and the address where to vote.

HOW TO UPDATE OR CHECK VOTER REGISTRATION IN PENNSYLVANIA:

Updates to voter registration information including addresses, names or political parties must be made by re-submitting a voter registration form online, by mail or in person. The changes are made by checking specific boxes under the section titled “Reason.”

Any change made more than 15 days prior to the next election will not take effect until after, according to the Department of State.

Pennsylvania residents can easily check their voter registration status by using an online status form, by contacting a county voter registration office or by calling 1-877-VOTESPA.

More information and recourses about voter registration in Pennsylvania can be found on the Department of State website.