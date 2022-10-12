PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Election Day is now less than four weeks away, and the U.S. Supreme Court has issued a ruling that could affect close races in Pennsylvania. The decision impacts mail-in ballots, more than a million of which have been requested so far.

The law that legalized mail-in ballots clearly says that they must be dated. Pennsylvania says that the date is an irrelevant piece of information and undated mail-ins received on time should still be counted.

The U.S. Supreme Court said on Tuesday that the law should be followed and undated mail-in ballots should not count. In a close election, that could make a difference.

Dauphin County’s Election Director Jerry Feaser says he’s checking with his solicitor about how to proceed, but in the meantime, “the ballots that have a signature but no date, we will count those but keep those separate so that should a later court order come out saying ‘don’t count them,’ it will be easy for us to just pull those votes out of the totals.”

Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said in a statement on Tuesday that Pennsylvania counties are still “expected to include undated ballots in their official returns for the Nov. 8 election.”

Some argue that as long as the ballot gets in on time, the date written on the envelope is not important. There is no debate about mail-ins that are not signed or are not mailed inside their secrecy envelope — they will not count, per the law.

Of the mail-in ballots that have been requested so far, according to Department of State data, more than 800,000 of them have been requested by Democrats, adding a political component to the issue: Democrats will likely fight to have all those mail-ins counted, while Republicans may prefer they not count.