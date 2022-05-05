(WHTM) – When do polls close in Pennsylvania for the 2022 primary? That’s one of the big questions voters are asking ahead of the May 17 primary.

Polls in Pennsylvania are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Barring any unexpected changes or court orders, polls in Pennsylvania will close at 8 p.m. on election day.

Voters in the Midstate can check their polling places and learn how to submit their mail-in and absentee ballots on the Your Local Election Headquarters webpage.

Democrat Josh Shapiro is running unopposed in the Democratic Party gubernatorial election.

A new Franklin & Marshall College poll found the Republican Senate race with three candidates receiving double-digit support and Democrat John Fetterman with a double-digit lead.

Mehmet Oz, one of the leading Republican Senate candidates, will appear at a rally with former President Donald Trump in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania on Friday.