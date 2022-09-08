Shown is a Delaware County secured drop box for the return of vote-by-mail ballots in Newtown Square, Pa., Monday, May 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania primary election for Senator and Governor is just weeks away and Pennsylvania voters are beginning to ask when does early voting start in Pennsylvania?

As soon as ballots are ready, Pennsylvania voters can request, receive, vote, and cast their mail-in or absentee ballot at their county election board or another designated location.

As of September 8, a ballot has not been published by the Pennsylvania Department of State, which handles elections.

November 1, 2022, is the last day to vote in person by mail ballot in the November 8, 2022, General Election in Pennsylvania

Registered voters can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot online with a valid PA driver’s license or photo I.D. from the PA Department of Transportation (PennDOT) or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number.

In Pennsylvania, you have two options for mail ballots.

Mail-in ballot – Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason.

– Any qualified voter may apply for a mail-in ballot. You may simply request this ballot without a reason. Absentee ballot – If you plan to be out of the municipality on election day or if you have a disability or illness that prevents you from going to your polling place on election day, you can request this ballot type, which still requires you to list a reason for your ballot.

In order to request either ballot type, you must be registered to vote. Check Your Registration Status to review your registration information.

Voters should be sure to:

Sign up to be an annual mail-in ballot voter so you can automatically receive ballots by mail for the rest of the calendar year.

Provide an email address to receive notifications about your application and ballot status.

Military and overseas voters should visit the information for military and overseas voters web page for information on how they can obtain an absentee ballot.

How do I request a mail-in or absentee ballot in Pennsylvania?

Any registered voter may request a mail-in ballot. Absentee ballots can be requested by voters with disabilities or an illness that prevents them from going to their polling place on election day, or those who will be absent from their municipality on Election Day. Request forms must be received by your county election board by 5 pm on November 1, 2022.

Deadlines for the November 8 Election

November 1, 2022 at 5 p.m. – APPLICATIONS for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your county election board .

– for a mail-in or absentee ballot must be received by your . November 8, 2022 at 8 p.m. – VOTED BALLOTS must be RECEIVED by your county election office – postmarks are not enough.

If you have an emergency (such as an unexpected illness or disability or last-minute absence from your municipality) you may still be able to get a ballot after the deadline. Find information about how to get an emergency absentee ballot.