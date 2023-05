(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of State is encouraging voters to participate in the May 16 municipal primary election.

A critical statewide race that will be on the ballot is a seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, as well as the Superior, Commonwealth, and Common Pleas courts.

Elections in Dauphin County with multiple candidates running in the same party include Dauphin County Commissioner, Harrisburg City Council, and local borough council races.

There are also local races for borough council, tax collector, and auditor that have no declared candidates, according to the Dauphin County Bureau of Elections, and are not listed below.

Dauphin County Races

Dauphin County Commissioner (Republican and Democrat)

District Attorney (Republican)

Sheriff (Republican)

Clerk of Courts (Republican and Democrat)

Register of Wills & Clerk of The Orphans’ Court (Republican)

Recorder of Deeds (Republican and Democrat)

County Treasurer (Republican and Democrat)

County Controller (Republican)

Local Judicial Races

Magisterial District 12-1-02 (Republican and Democrat)

Magisterial District 12-1-04 (Democrat)

Magisterial District 12-1-05 (Republican and Democrat)

Magisterial District 12-1-06 (Republican and Democrat)

Magisterial District 12-2-01 (Republican and Democrat)

Magisterial District 12-2-03 (Republican and Democrat)

Magisterial District 12-3-01 (Republican and Democrat)

City of Harrisburg Races

City Council (Democrat)

City Treasurer (Democrat)

Local Borough Races

Berrysburg Borough Council (Republican)

Dauphin Borough Council (Republican)

Elizabethville Borough Council (Republican)

Gratz Borough Council (Republican)

Halifax Borough Council (Republican)

Highspire Borough Council (Republican)

Hummelstown Borough Council (Republican)

Lykens Borough 1st Ward (Republican)

Lykens Borough 2nd Ward (Republican)

Middletown Borough Council (Democrat and Republican)

Millersburg Borough Council (Democrat and Republican)

Paxtang Borough Council (Democrat and Republican)

Penbrook Borough 1st Ward (Democrat)

Penbrook Borough 2nd Ward (Democrat and Republican)

Penbrook Borough 3rd Ward (Democrat)

Pillow Borough Council (Republican)

Royalton Borough Council 1st Ward (Democrat and Republican)

Royalton Borough Council 2nd Ward (Republican)

Steelton Borough (Democrat and Republican)

Williamstown Borough Council 1st Ward (Republican)

Williamstown Borough 2nd Ward (Republican)

Local Township Races

Conewago Township Supervisor (Republican)

Derry Township Supervisor (Democrat and Republican)

East Hanover Township Supervisor (Republican)

Halifax Township Supervisor (Republican)

Halifax Township Auditor (Republican)

Jackson Township Supervisor (Republican)

Jefferson Township Supervisor (Republican)

Jefferson Township Auditor (Democrat and Republican)

Londonderry Township Supervisor (Republican)

Lower Paxton Township Supervisor (Democrat and Republican)

Lower Paxton Township Auditor (Republican)

Lower Swatara Township Commissioner (Republican)

Lykens Township Supervisor (Republican)

Lykens Township Auditor (Republican)

Middle Paxton Township (Supervisor)

Mifflin Township Supervisor (Republican)

Reed Township Auditor (Republican)

South Hanover Township Supervisor (Republican)

South Hanover Township Supervisor (Republican)

Susquehanna Township 1st Ward Commissioner (Democrat)

Susquehanna Township 3rd Ward Commissioner (Democrat)

Susquehanna Township 5th Ward Commissioner (Republican)

Susquehanna Township 7th Ward Commissioner (Republican)

Susquehanna Township 8th Ward Commissioner (Democrat and Republican)

Susquehanna Township 9th Ward Commissioner (Democrat)

Swatara Township Commissioner (Democrat and Republican)

Upper Paxton Township Supervisor (Republican)

Washington Township Supervisor (Republican)

Washington Township Auditor (Republican)

Wayne Township Supervisor (Republican)

Wayne Township Tax Collector (Republican)

West Hanover Township Supervisor (Republican)

Wiconisco Township Supervisor (Republican)

Williams Township Supervisor (Republican)

Williams Township Auditor (Republican)

School District Races

Central Dauphin School District Region I School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Central Dauphin School District Region II School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Central Dauphin School District Region III School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Derry Township School District School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Halifax Area School District School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Harrisburg School District School Director (Democrat)

Lower Dauphin School District Region I School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Lower Dauphin School District Region II School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Lower Dauphin School District Region III School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Middletown Area School District School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Millersburg Area School District School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Steelton-Highspire School District School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Susquehanna Township School District School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Upper Dauphin Area School District Region I School Director (Republican)

Upper Dauphin Area School District Region II School Director (Republican)

Upper Dauphin Area School District Region III School Director (Democrat and Republican)

Williams Valley School District Area II School Director (Republican)

Williams Valley School District Area IV School Director (Republican)

Williams Valley School District Area V School Director (Republican)

All information is as of the post ballot drawing from the Dauphin County Bureau of Elections.