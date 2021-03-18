Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
Washington, D.C. Bureau
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Video
Top Stories
Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says
Top Stories
IRS pushes back tax filing deadline to May 17 amid backlog
Video
Medicaid incentive so far not enough to sway holdout states
Newsmax hires Trump adviser Jason Miller, Giuliani’s son
Emergency sites for migrant children raising safety concerns
Health
Coronavirus
Coronavirus en Español
Vaccination Frustration
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Rite Aid extends COVID-19 priority scheduling for Pennsylvania school workers
Top Stories
As infections rise, Sarajevo’s hospitals feel the pressure
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 3,126 new cases, 976,847 total as of March 18, 2021
Pa. Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 vaccine
Video
UK regulator: People should keep getting AstraZeneca shots
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Winter Alert
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Like a Girl
National Sports
Nittany Nation
Black & Gold Today
Philadelphia Eagles
Baltimore Ravens
Japan 2020
Esports
Venn
Top Stories
Nevin Roman’s buzzer-beater lifts Lancaster Catholic into state quarterfinals
Video
Top Stories
Scott Acri excited for ‘dream job’ opportunity at Middletown
Video
Vanessa Bryant releases names of deputies who shared photos of Kobe helicopter crash
NCAA Tournament: How to watch Penn State wrestling
Video
AP source: Jags trade oft-injured Oliver to Ravens for pick
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Honoring Black History
Finding Hope Together
Remarkable Women
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
At Home in Central PA
Karns Meal Deals
You Can Do It
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Wanderlust Coffees LS Together coffee blend
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Local coffee blend fundraises for LS Together non-profits
We Salute You: Charles R. Roof
Video
Honoring Healthcare Heroes: Taylor Livering
Video
Irish dancers perform for the first time in a year on St. Paddy’s Day
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Get Stemtastic
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Whitaker Wednesdays
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Tastes for St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Top Stories
The Smoothie Bowl Trend
Video
Top Stories
Virtual Job Fair: Clinical Information Management Systems
Video
Weis Markets offers all your holiday needs
Video
WealthKare: Get more retirement back
Video
Artis Senior Living takes unique approach to senior care
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
US will reach 100 millionth shot goal Friday, President Biden says
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps