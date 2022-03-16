Employer Spotlight: April 2022

About Us

CIMS provides hospitals and medical practices across Central PA with clinical data management solutions to help enhance the patient care experience. Our medical scribes work alongside physicians, documenting in real time and allowing them to focus on what matters most, their patients. Our scribes are trained in medical terminology, learn to interpret test results, and get a unique glimpse into the world of healthcare. It is an excellent opportunity for students looking to go into a career in medicine or those looking for an exciting way to help make a difference.

Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, York, Hanover, Lancaster and virtual positions

Employment Benefits/Highlights:

Flexible scheduling

Paid training

Sick days

Paid time off

Medical Insurance (including vision and dental)

Open Job positions:

We are currently hiring full-time and part-time medical scribe positions in Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Carlisle, York, Hanover, and Lancaster, PA.

Caitie Trevenen (717) 919-7779

