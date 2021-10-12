Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Border Report
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Hazleton
Video
Top Stories
Adults 60+ shouldn’t take aspirin daily to prevent heart attack, task force says
First African American female, a Harrisburg native, appointed to deputy commissioner for PSP
Video
DHS, Texas officials prepare for ‘mother of all caravans’ allegedly assembling in Mexico
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 16,287 4-day total new cases, 1,486,134 total as of Oct. 12, 2021
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Adults 60+ shouldn’t take aspirin daily to prevent heart attack, task force says
Top Stories
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 16,287 4-day total new cases, 1,486,134 total as of Oct. 12, 2021
Top Stories
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
‘Teacher of the Year’ could be fired over vax mandate
Video
‘Must always be voluntary’: Texas governor orders ban on private company vaccine mandates
Healthy Living: Lower cancer counts over pandemic causes concern
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
Top Stories
Ravens come back, take down Colts in overtime
Top Stories
Damon’s Monday Takeaways from high school football Week 7
Video
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach amid offensive email controversy
Penn State falls in AP Poll, five Big Ten teams in Top 10
Hurts leads Eagles in comeback win to snap 3-game skid
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Fall in Central Pa.
Golf Card
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karn’s Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Walter L. Mehaffie, Jr.
Video
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: United Way of Lancaster County
Video
Hispanic Heritage Month: Gloria Vazquez Merrick makes impact in Dauphin County
Video
Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest sees full crowds, full lines this weekend
Video
Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Twin Hills Weight Loss
Video
Top Stories
Navigate your Own Retirement Journey with Transition Advisor Group
Video
Top Stories
Medicare Open Enrollment with Members 1st Federal Credit Union
Video
Nursing Job Fair with UPMC
Video
National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month with Speranza Animal Rescue
Video
Kids Eats : Natural Snacks
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Protected: Employer Spotlight: November 2021
This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:
Password:
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos