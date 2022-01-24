Employer Spotlight: September 2022

Cargill is a global organization with a team of 160,000 employees who are committed to safe, responsible, sustainable ways to nourish the world. Our Camp Hill facility produces wholesome, high-quality food products for grocery stores.

Cargill’s values – do the right thing, put people first and reach higher – are at the core of how we work.

We are focused on the safety of our employees and giving back to the communities in which we operate.

Job Opportunities

We have 79 full-time job opportunities at Camp Hill. These include positions on our maintenance team as well production leads, production operators, Food Safety, Quality and Regulatory technicians and shipping operators and selectors.

Job Description

40-hour work week, with overtime opportunities Facility operates Monday through Saturday Multiple carrier advancement opportunities at Cargill Multiple plant recognition events, dinners giveaways Community activities and support

Pay Scale

In Camp Hill, the starting base hourly wage is $17.00 per hour. Production $17hr up to $25hr.

Maintenance workers are in extremely high demand, with the starting wage for maintenance staff at $25-36 per hour.

We also offer attendance incentives: Employees are eligible for an additional $2 per hour if they work the full five-day work week.

Benefits

These are full-time positions with competitive pay and benefits including: •

Medical, Dental, Vision, and Prescription Drug Insurance

Health and Wellness Incentives

Paid Vacation and Holidays

401(k) with Cargill matching contributions

Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)

Short-Term Disability and Life Insurance

Employee Assistance Program (EAP)

Tuition Reimbursement

Generous signing bonuses

$750 Referral Bonus

Employee Discounts

Employment Highlights

Cargill strives to be a “People First” organization, giving employees opportunities for advancement and growth at every level.

We make every effort to promote from within our current workforce to attract and retain top talent to better service our customers

Website: hhttps://careers.cargill.com/