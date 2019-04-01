Employer Spotlight

Harley-Davidson

We represent the Harley-Davidson® brand in a culture of diversity and continuous improvement doing what the Bar and Shield has been doing since 1903 – fulfilling dreams of personal freedom. And, we’re continuing our legacy by building the next generation of riders around the world.

For more information about the positions below and other opportunities with Harley-Davidson, please visit https://www.jobs.h-d.com/

Highlighted Listings for March!

Associate Manufacturing Control Engineer – 3rd Shift



Job Summary:

The Associate Manufacturing Control Engineer develops and maintains advanced technical competence in the areas of Electrical Controls through benchmarking, analysis, project interaction, education and development of strategic partnerships. This position will also be responsible for participating in the development of design and installation specifications along with commissioning plans. As well as guiding and training teams in efforts to ensure reliability and maintainability of equipment, processes, utilities, facings, controls and safety/security systems. The Associate Manufacturing Control Engineer will professionally and systematically define, design, develop, monitor and refine an asset maintenance plan that includes value-added preventive maintenance tasks while providing technical support to production, maintenance management and technical personnel.

Manufacturing Engineer – Fabrication



Job Summary:

Enhance component manufacturing by assuring that parts or assemblies are processed and tooled to meet optimum quality, quantity and cost requirements. Provide technical support to analyze and develop manufacturing control systems. Interface with Work Group Advisors/Process Leader, Work Groups, Quality and Product Engineering, and Manufacturing Support Services. Develop cost reduction programs through manufacturing efficiency improvements, schedule attainment, and first run capacity.

Manufacturing Supervisor — Fabrication 3rd Shift

Job Summary: Supports bargaining unit employees in rotation groups with team leaders in the manufacturing, assembly, fabrication, distribution, and/or development of motorcycles or motorcycle component parts. Provides resources, tools, and direction needed for the value adders to be as effective and efficient as possible. Balances resource complaints to ensure the delivery of products are on time and within budget.

Learn more and apply now > Product Quality Analyst

Job Summary: We are looking for a Product Quality Analyst for our York, Pennsylvania Vehicle Operations facility. This position will be responsible for leading the delivery of quality process improvements as well as solutions to problems resulting in the reduction of Customer Quality Issues or Risks at a pace in line with corporate metrics and objectives. This will be accomplished through the use of proven quality, statistical, reliability and problem-solving tools, principles, and methods. The Product Quality Analyst will lead the organization in the successful achievement of the Quality Strategy through the ability to remove barriers to success, collaborate with key stakeholders, and communicate Quality to all levels of the organization. The position will be responsible for development and leadership of project oversight, risk mitigation and lean manufacturing knowledge to successfully drive projects to completion. The individual will utilize influential leadership to mentor and support the development of others by transferring skill, knowledge, and experience to increase their capabilities. In addition, the person will work closely with product development, supplier quality, local quality department, and manufacturing to proactively prevent and solve quality issues. Lastly, the person will ensure suppliers are manufacturing products according to product specifications and determine root causes and diminish occurrences in the manufacturing processes. Learn more and apply now > Staff Manufacturing Engineer

Job Summary: Responsible for strategic initiatives and project management support for related manufacturing systems and services. Provides leadership, training, promotion, enhancement and support for engineering activities. Provides technical knowledge and expertise to production and engineering personnel enabling them to perform their responsibilities and grow their skills and abilities.

