Employer Spotlight – April 2020

REGISTERED NURSE - RN LOCATION: 372 - ManorCare Health Services - Carlisle, Pennsylvania OVERVIEW: As a Registered Nurse, you’ll be part of a team that plays a vital role in the lives of others. This is an ideal role for new graduates as well as experienced nursing professionals. Not only will you be empowered to assess patient needs and implement care, but we’ll look to you for nursing staff leadership. What does it take to be successful here? A strong work ethic. Outstanding observational skills. The ability to communicate with everyone in the HCR ManorCare family — and unyielding compassion to those around you. In return, you’ll enjoy excellent training, industry-leading benefits, and opportunities to learn and grow into Nurse Management roles. If you’re ready to have a health care career in which you can build long-lasting relationships and find professional and intellectual fulfillment, then we’re excited to work with you. • Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN • Job Level: Mid • Travel: Only for Home Health and Hospice Nurses SUCCESS PROFILE: Who is the ideal HCR ManorCare employee? We're looking for people to join our team who are motivated by making an impact and doing meaningful work. • Adaptable • Responsible • Proactive • Communicator • Compassionate • Multi-Tasker • Detail-oriented • Flexible • Helpful • Patient • Sincere • Understanding Benefits: • Professional Growth: Work with people who inspire you to do your best. • Felxible Scheduling: Build a work-life balace that works for your • Innovative Training Programs: Opportunities to advance your skills and knowledge. Free online CEU Program for full-time/part-time employees. • Career Stability: More than a job, this is a lifelong career. • Paid Time Off: Time off for when you need it most. • Comprehensive Health Coverage: Stay well as you care for others. • Retirement & Savings Plans: Prepare for your future while growing in the present. • Student Loan Repayment: Get up to $100 per month to ease the burden of your student loans. HCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-acute medical and rehabilitation care, hospice care, home health care and rehabilitation therapy. The RN - Nurse Supervisor is responsible for supervising nursing personnel to deliver nursing care and within scope of practice coordinates care delivery, which will ensure that patient's needs are met in accordance with professional standards of practice through physician orders, center policies and procedures, and federal, state and local guidelines. This RN position is a staff position that has direct care responsibilities as well as supervisor responsibility for nursing assistants. We are looking for clinicians who would like to combine their love for people and strong work ethic with the opportunities to advance their career. In return for your expertise, you will enjoy excellent training, industry-leading benefits and unlimited opportunities to learn and grow. Be a part of the team leading the nation in healthcare. Qualifications: One year prior nursing experience preferred. Educational Requirements: Currently holds a RN license in this state. APPLY NOW

LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE - LPN LOCATION: 372 - ManorCare Health Services - Carlisle, Pennsylvania OVERVIEW: As a Licensed Practical Nurse, you’ll be part of a team that plays a vital role in the lives of others. This is an ideal role for new graduates as well as experienced nursing professionals. Not only will you be empowered to meet patient needs and implement care, but we’ll look to you for nursing staff leadership. What does it take to be successful here? A strong work ethic. Outstanding observational skills. The ability to communicate with everyone in the HCR ManorCare family — and unyielding compassion to those around you. In return, you’ll enjoy excellent training, industry-leading benefits, and opportunities to learn and grow into Nurse Management roles. If you’re ready to have a health care career in which you can build long-lasting relationships and find professional and intellectual fulfillment, then we’re excited to work with you. • Full-Time, Part-Time, PRN • Job Level: Mid • Travel: Only for Home Health and Hospice Nurses SUCCESS PROFILE: Who is the ideal HCR ManorCare employee? We're looking for people to join our team who are motivated by making an impact and doing meaningful work. • Adaptable • Leadership • Proactive • Communicator • Compassionate • Multi-Tasker • Detail-oriented • Flexible • Patient • Responsible • Sincere • Understanding Benefits: • Caring, Qualified Colleages: Work with people who inspire you to do your best. • Career Advancement Opportunities: More than a job, this is a lifelong career. • Professional Growth & Training: Opportunities to advance your skills and knowledge. Free online CEU Program for full-time/part-time employees. • Flexiable Scheduling: Build a work-life balance that works for you. • Retirement & Savings Plans: Prepare for your future while growing in the present. • Health Care: Stay well as you care for others. • Paid Time Off: Time off for when you need it most. • Student Loan Repayment: Get up to $100 per month to ease the burden of your student loans. HCR ManorCare provides a range of services, including skilled nursing care, assisted living, post-acute medical and rehabilitation care, hospice care, home health care and rehabilitation therapy. The Licensed Practical Nurse - LPN is responsible for supervising nursing personnel to deliver nursing care and within scope of practice coordinates care delivery, which will ensure that patient s needs are met in accordance with professional standards of practice through physician orders, center policies and procedures, and federal, state and local guidelines. This LPN position is a staff position that has direct care responsibilities as well as supervisor responsibility for nursing assistants. We are looking for clinicians who would like to combine their love for people and strong work ethic with the opportunities to advance their career. In return for your expertise, you will enjoy excellent training, industry-leading benefits and unlimited opportunities to learn and grow. Be a part of the team leading the nation in healthcare. Qualifications: One year prior nursing experience preferred. Educational Requirements: Currently licensed as LPN in state. APPLY NOW