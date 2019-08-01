Employer Spotlight – August 2019

SpiriTrust Lutheran®

Our MISSION inspires us. Our HERITAGE guides us.

Our name, SpiriTrust Lutheran®, captures the essence of who we are and the care and compassion our amazing team delivers. It embraces our Lutheran heritage, our spirit of service and the reality that people come to us because of their trust in us. Our team delivers an array of programs and services that touch the lives of more than 23,000 people a year.

SpiriTrust Lutheran has always played an important role in providing compassionate care and support to those we serve in our communities to ensure their well-being and help them achieve an optimal quality of life. As needs grew and shifted, we opened new programs, expanded our territory and partnered with others to offer a variety of care options in multiple settings. Our service footprint has grown well beyond our humble beginnings in 1951 in the City of York and now includes 20 counties in Pennsylvania and three in northern Maryland.

Our team members are a highly valued resource. As a certified Great Place to Work™ we are laser focused on creating a work place where team members feel appreciated, can thrive and grow and want to remain. Their dedication, skill and commitment enable us to provide excellent service and care for recipients of the following programs and services:

SpiriTrust Lutheran® Home Care & Hospice provides a broad range of home care services, including home health care, in-home support, hospice care, palliative care and tele-health to help people achieve independence, quality of life and peace of mind.

SpiriTrust Lutheran® LIFE (Living Independence For the Elderly) helps those age 55 or better to remain independent in their own homes by providing access to the full range of preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services. LIFE includes many elements of the traditional health care system and is coordinated by an interdisciplinary team. Services are provided primarily in the LIFE Center supplemented by in-home and referral services according to participants’ needs.

Six Life Plan Communities offer the perfect combination of a worry-free lifestyle; social, cultural and recreational opportunities; and supportive services by providing seniors with several living options: residential (independent) living in cottages or apartments, personal care, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing and rehabilitative care and HUD apartments for income-qualified seniors.

Through SpiriTrust Lutheran® Counseling Services professional counselors offer individual, family and couples counseling that honors diversity and autonomy.

SpiriTrust Lutheran® Domestic Abuse Solutions is an educational program offering alternatives to domestic abuse by providing the opportunity, information and skills training to help individuals who have used violence or abuse to begin living non-violently.

SpiriTrust Lutheran® Financial Education & Coaching reaches out to individuals who are interested in making better financial decisions to improve their overall financial well-being through two program components: (1) financial education and asset building workshops; and (2) individualized financial coaching. This program compliments the SpiriTrust Lutheran® Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program which helps low and moderate income tax payers prepare and file their tax returns at no charge.

SpiriTrust Lutheran offers three volunteer-based programs: (1) Senior Companion Program volunteers 55 and older provide companionship and support to other older adults living in York County as part of the National Senior Corps, the premier and largest senior volunteer agency in Pennsylvania and the United States; (2)Stephen Ministry program lay people are trained as Stephen Ministers to provide ongoing Christian support to people experiencing a wide range of life transitions; and (3)Touch-a-Life volunteers provide service to those of any age with a specific short-term need for support.

The SpiriTrust Lutheran® Foundation exists to grow philanthropic support for all the programs and services of SpiriTrust Lutheran and provide dynamic opportunities for volunteer services. It tell the stories of the tremendous work being done, the minor miracles being performed almost daily, and the dedicated service of staff and volunteers. Most importantly, it serves the needs and desires of individuals who want to make a difference in the world around them by sharing their time, talents and financial resources.

We want you on our team, if you:

are passionate about serving with respect and dignity

are a person of integrity and selflessness

will use your gifts to make a difference in someone’s life

will respect our Lutheran heritage and our commitment of service

will feel a sense of pride when you see the impact you are having on someone

AND, want to work in a place where we care for each other the same way we care for those we serve.

In addition to providing medical, dental and vision benefits, prescription drug coverage and paid time off, we offer these benefits:

403(b) Thrift Savings Plan

All team members may contribute to the SpiriTrust Lutheran 403(b) Thrift Savings Plan from their date of hire. SpiriTrust Lutheran will contribute to the plan upon completion of one year of employment for all team members who work at least 1,000 hours per year. Contribution and matches are as follows:

SpiriTrust Lutheran contributes 2% automatically

Team member contributions up to 2% – SpiriTrust Lutheran matches dollar per dollar

Team member contributions from 2% to 6% – SpiriTrust Lutheran matches 50 cents on the dollar

Attendance Rewards Program: After completing a full year of service team members can earn an extra day of PTO for each six-month period (January–June and July–December) that they do not record any unscheduled absences, tardiness or unauthorized extended breaks or lunches.

TopCare Program: Our medical plan requires pre-certification for certain procedures such as elective surgery and high-tech imaging services. Through our TopCare Program team members have access to a personal healthcare advisor. When team members need a procedure that requires pre-certification they contact Continental Benefits, our concierge, to begin the certification process. A Health Pro then coordinates their care by providing information on providers in their area with a quality rating of 90 or above. Team members who choose to have their procedures performed by one of the highly-rated providers receive a $250 incentive for any high-tech diagnostic imaging services and a $1,000 incentive for any inpatient or outpatient procedures that are a part of the TopCare program.

Tuition Reimbursement: SpiriTrust Lutheran provides educational assistance for tuition costs to regular full-time and regular benefits-eligible part-time team members who are pursuing degree, diploma or certification education programs that will increase the team member’s ability to perform job-related duties or will prepare the team member for possible advancement within SpiriTrust Lutheran.

No Interest Loans: Team members who experience unexpected challenges that cause them to need additional money to help with basic needs may apply for a maximum loan of $1000 with no interest, payable through payroll deduction.

Our team members are special. They believe in our mission, our core values and most of all they believe in each other. They do what they do because of their hearts and because they share our passion for serving those who need us, especially older adults. If this sounds like you, please visit our Careers Page to learn more about the opportunities awaiting you.