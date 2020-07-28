Employer Spotlight – August 2020

At Chewy, we strive to deliver the best products with the best service – and we want to become even better. Happy customers are always our #1 priority, and our team members are passionate about finding new ways to wow both pet owners and the industry at large.

Benefits:

Full-Time, Direct-Hire Employment; 40 hours guaranteed each week!

Essential industry!

Day and Night Shifts available

Full Benefits available within 30 days

Opportunities for advancement

Paid and Unpaid Time Off

Pay increases, beginning at 90 and 180 days!

Open Positions:

Chewy is hiring Warehouse Workers, Material Handlers and Fulfillment Specialists for our fulfillment center in the Mechanicsburg, PA with wages up to $17.00/hr with opportunity for increases at 3, 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, and 48 months!!! We also offer competitive benefits, leadership development programs with rapid career growth potential, Team Member incentives, and full-time opportunities. Increased pay rate with successful completion of forklift certification!

Fulfillment Specialists do a wide range of warehouse functions; picking, packing, shipping, order fulfillment, box making, loading/unloading trailers, moving product to various locations utilizing a Forklift – Order Picker, High Reach Truck, Power Industrial Vehicles, material handling equipment – to safely and efficiently receive or transport product to storage and staging locations.

Apply In-Person:

Walk-in hiring events are held each week, Monday-Friday, 9am to 5pm at two recruiting locations:

Chewy-Mechanicsburg Facility: 40 Dauphin Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050

40 Dauphin Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Harrisburg Recruiting Office: 3950 Tecport Drive, Ste 140, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Apply Online or by Phone:

Fulfillment Specialist (Warehouse Worker) | Fulfillment Specialist (Night Shift)

– or –

text Chewy Jobs to 97211