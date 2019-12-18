Employer Spotlight – January 2020

Allied Universal to Hire 175 Security Professionals in Central Pennsylvania; Open Interviews Every Tuesday in January 2020

HARRISBURG, Penn. — Dec. 13, 2019—Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company in North America, is looking to hire 175 security professionals located in the following Pennsylvania counties: Lancaster, Lebanon, Berks, Schuylkill, North Cumberland, Snyder, Mifflin, Huntington, Fulton, Franklin, Adams, York, Perry, Dauphin, Juniata and Mifflin. Allied Universal will be conducting open interviews every Tuesday in January from 1 PM to 5 PM (no appointments necessary) at the company’s Harrisburg branch office: 75 South Houcks Rd, #300.

Qualified candidates are asked to bring their government issued ID and resume and must meet the following minimum requirements:

High school diploma or equivalency

Be at least 18 years old (21 years old for positions that require driving, with valid license)

Successfully complete a pre-employment background investigation and pre-employment drug/alcohol test

Display exceptional customer service and communication skills

Computer skills to use technology at client sites

Company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) and bonus plans, holidays and more. Allied Universal is an equal opportunity employer committed to hiring a diverse workforce.

Apply online at this link: https://jobs.aus.com.

About Allied Universal

