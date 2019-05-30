Employer Spotlight
Penn State Health
At Penn State Health, we're inspired every day by those we serve. Our core values - respect, integrity, teamwork and excellence - are a part of everything we do. Being inspired together means we value one another as members of one team committed to compassionate, excellent service and care for our patients, our community and each other.
For more information about the positions below and other opportunities with Penn State Health, please visit our website
Highlighted Listings for June!
Clinical Nursing Associate – Emergency Services
Job Summary:
Under direction of a Registered Nurse, the Certified Nursing Assistant contributes to the basic patient care activities and related non-professional services necessary in caring for the personal needs and comfort of the patient. Actual job tasks may vary depending on the unit or department assigned.
Coordinator Study Activation – Hem Onc Clinical Trials
Job Summary:
Responsible for coordinating the protocol feasibility and study activation processes of corporate sponsored clinical trials conducted by the Penn State Hershey Medical Center (PSHMC). Under the direction of the Clinical Trials Office (CTO) Director, work with clinical trial Sponsors, investigators, study teams, and appropriate institutional offices to ensure efficient, effective, and compliant activation of PSHMC clinical research studies.
Specialist Imaging Technologist Trainee (PRN) – CT Scan
Job Summary:
Serves in a training capacity to acquire the skills and knowledge to achieve advanced certification in a pertinent modality.
RN/Registered Nurse – IO Silver Cardiovascular Clinic
Job Summary:
Responsible for assessing, planning, implementing and evaluating nursing care to a designated group of patients.
Job Summary:
An opportunity exists for a CT Technologist I at Penn State Health – Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. They will be responsible for Performing a variety of standardized imaging procedures, for setting up and adjusting related equipment and devices, and for maintaining related records under the direction of the Senior Imaging Staff. This is a per diem position working varied hours for evening shift.
