Employer Spotlight: May 2021

Syncreon was formed in January 2007 when Walsh Western International (WWI) and TDS Logistics, both leaders in their respective areas of global supply chain management, joined forces to establish a new company.

Syncreon optimizes our customers’ supply chains by providing tailored, progressive and scalable solutions which reduce costs and improve performance. We partner with customers to provide specialized logistics, operational excellence, value added services and opportunities for employees and shareholders.

Syncreon provides tailored, scalable and progressive 3PL and 4PL solutions that adapt as the industry and marketplace evolves. As a global company, Syncreon has 100+ locations and 14,000+ employees worldwide.

Syncreon in York is now hiring and has approximately one hundred and fifty openings on first and third shifts.

Syncreon has openings for forklift and warehouse operators and previous experience or a high school diploma or GED is not required.

Syncreon is also a second chance employer.

We also offer an English as a second language program specific to the local Spanish speaking population.

Syncreon is located at 609 MEMORY LANE IN YORK, PA

Join Syncreon’s dynamic team today by visiting CAREERS.SYNCREON.COM OR CALLING 717-693-9604 for more information