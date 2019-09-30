Employer Spotlight – October 2019

Messiah Lifeways

Whether you have a lot of experience or are just getting started, Messiah Lifeways has a variety of positions with room to grow. Job openings include At Home (home care) caregivers, part-time, per diem and full-time nursing positions, housekeeping, grounds care positions and more. Here is your chance to make a difference. Our dream is for each resident and client to be who they are and have opportunities to live with purpose and zest, no matter their age. Come be part of an exciting future!



Benefits available at Messiah Lifeways include:

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Paid time off

On-site, subsidized child care

CNA Certification Reimbursement Opportunities

Free use of the pool and fitness center

Meal discounts in all restaurants

Retirement savings with a match after a year of service

Long-term disability

Employee assistance program

Maintenance Technician

JOB SUMMARY:

Assists in the maintenance and repair of all Messiah Lifeways buildings and equipment. Must have a general working knowledge with preventive maintenance and daily maintenance requests.

JOB STANDARDS:

Current/valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

Opportunity to further education through the Messiah Lifeways Educational Assistance Program. Carries out all requests assigned by the Coordinator. These requests may include, but are not limited to, any of the following: Drywall repairs and painting. Basic plumbing and electrical repairs. Minor equipment repairs. Minor carpentry. HVAC filter changes.



Be able, and willing, to alter work schedule to accommodate special needs such as snow plowing and preventive maintenance projects and after hour emergencies.

Flexible schedule with opportunity to work up to 20 hours per week on weekdays and weekends.

License Practical Nurse (LPN)

Part Time, Day Shift, 6:45am-3:15pm



JOB SUMMARY

Provides supportive care for residents under the direction of the Enhanced Living Director of Nursing and provides clinical leadership to the Neighborhood Care Teams.

JOB STANDARDS

LPN/RN Graduate from an approved school.

Three years nursing experience with a minimum of one year in gerontology preferred.

Makes clinical decisions based on departmental policies and procedures.

Responsible for quality and quantity of work, methods, and personnel.

CPR certified unless contraindicated for health reasons.

Click the link to apply:

License Practical Nurse (LPN)

Per Diem, Evening Shift, 2:45pm – 11:15pm

JOB SUMMARY: Assures quality and continuity of resident care and is responsible for supervising the performance of all members of the nursing care team on a designated Neighborhood and shift.

JOB STANDARDS

RN or LPN licensed in Pennsylvania

Certified in CPR by approved program that meets state and federal regulation.

One year of clinical experience preferred

