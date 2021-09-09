Employer Spotlight: October 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The Wolf Administration is recognizing National Suicide Prevention Month by raising awareness about veteran suicide, which they say affects 20 veterans a day in the U.S.

"Our veterans deserve our gratitude and our support for their service to our country," Governor Tom Wolf said. "It's important to show our thanks by providing critical resources to our at-risk veterans. My administration is committed to supporting our veterans in a variety of ways, including suicide prevention efforts."