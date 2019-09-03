Employer Spotlight – September 2019

FedEx Supply Chain

530 full-time positions available

400 part-time positions available

• Competitive benefits package

• Recently added part-time schedules

• Advancement opportunities

Available Positions

• Warehouse Worker-4th Shift (Thursday – Saturday 6:30 PM – 5:30 AM) – $16.40 / hour, Full-time



• Warehouse Worker-2nd Shift (Sunday – Wednesday 6:30 PM – 4:30 AM) – $13.65 / hour, Full-time



• Warehouse Worker-1st Shift (Monday – Thursday 8 AM – 6 PM) – $12.65 / hour, Full-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Monday thru Thursday, 10am – 2pm) – $12.65 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Monday thru Thursday, 2pm – 6pm) – $12.65 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Sunday thru Wednesday, 6:30pm – 10:30pm) – $13.65 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Sunday thru Wednesday, 11pm – 3am) – $13.65 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Friday thru Sunday, 10am – 2pm) – $16.40 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Friday thru Sunday, 2pm – 6pm) – $16.40 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Thursday thru Saturday, 6:30pm – 10:30pm) – $16.40 / hour, Part-time



• Warehouse Worker (Part-time Thursday thru Saturday, 11:00pm – 3:00am) – $16.40 / hour, Part-time

Requirements



• Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and Radio Frequency (RF) experience preferred.



• Strong sense of urgency; flexibility in meeting deadlines.

• Strong attention to detail and quality.

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

• Customer service driven.

• Strong team player.

• Ability to lift/carry items less than 50 pounds.

Apply here: https://careers.fedex.com/supplychain?

About FedEx Supply Chain

FedEx Supply Chain, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), is a leader in the third-party logistics industry offering a diverse service portfolio that enables commerce for businesses. With a proven track record of innovation and operational excellence, FedEx Supply Chain takes a consultative approach to optimize logistics processes, implement innovative technology and drive continuous improvement. By leveraging best practices and the world-renowned FedEx network, FedEx Supply Chain delivers leading solutions that provide flexibility, enable scalability and improve cost-effectiveness for customers. Through more than 11,000 employees, 130 operations and 35 million square feet of warehouse space, FedEx Supply Chain manages nearly 150 million packages and processes 358 million returns each year. For more information, go to supplychain.fedex.com.