Employer Spotlight – September 2020

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., The GIANT Company is passionate about connecting families and creating healthier communities. As an omni-channel retailer, The GIANT Company proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. With more than 35,000 talented team members supporting nearly 190 stores, 132 pharmacies, 105 fuel stations, and over 130 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery service in hundreds of zip codes, The GIANT Company is changing the customer experience and creating an impact in local communities for a better future. The GIANT Company family of brands includes GIANT, MARTIN’S, GIANT Heirloom Market, GIANT Direct and MARTIN’S Direct. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

Giant Perishable Distribution Center (Warehouse), Carlisle, PA

Immediate openings for Full Time Order Selectors

We offer a competitive salary of $16.00 per hour plus shift differential, with incentives to make up to an additional $7.50 per hour.

You are benefits eligible (medical/prescription, dental, vision) the first of the month after 30 days of employment.

Positions are second shift. We do require background, drug and physical with lifting requirement.

Giant Direct, Camp Hill and Lancaster, PA