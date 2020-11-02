November Spotlight: November 2020

Krise Transportation has built its business and reputation on one simple principle. Collaboration with school officials, parents and the community to shape transportation needs that always meets and exceeds expectations.

With over 30 years of student transportation experience, Krise Transportation is able to customize your fleet, driver and monitor requirements for maximum efficiency. Our company is large enough to meet any requirements; yet with a smaller corporate structure to allow for comprehensive one-on-one interaction within all facets of the business.

Krise Transportation prides itself on keeping the average fleet age to a minimum. With a dedicated staff of site managers, expert mechanics and safety leaders – your child’s well-being is goal number one. We subscribe to the concept that TEAMWORK is the key to success. Hiring dedicated workers who live locally whenever possible and know the area along with the families and children being served creates an unbeatable alliance.