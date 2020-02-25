Endometriosis WebChat





March is Endometriosis Awareness Month.

Learn how the new Penn State Health Endometriosis Center is helping women diagnose and treat this painful disorder during a live webchat Wednesday, March 11 from 10am to 11am. And meet a patient who credits Penn State Health for helping her have a pain-free wedding day after treatment.

Penn State Health experts will answer questions live in the abc27 studio during GoodDay PA.

