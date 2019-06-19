Epilepsy Webchat

Do you know someone who suffers from Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder

and affects people of all ages.

Join us Tuesday, January 31, from 1 to 2 p.m. as Doctors Jayant Acharya and Michael Sather respond to your questions live!



Jayant N. Acharya, MD, DM

Chief, Division of Epilepsy at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center

Jayant Acharya, MD, DM completed his neurology residency at Wake Forest University Medical Center and a fellowship in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Acharya is a professor of neurology and Chief, Division of Epilepsy at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He is also the Medical Director of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center. Dr. Acharya specializes in the management of patients with epilepsy and neurophysiological procedures such as EEG and video-EEG monitoring.

Michael D. Sather, MD, FAANS

Surgical director of the Penn State Epilepsy Center

Michael D. Sather, MD, FAANS earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. He completed his neurosurgical residency at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He completed a fellowship in epilepsy surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Sather is an associate professor of neurosurgery in the Department of Neurosurgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He is the surgical director of the Epilepsy Center at Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Sather treats a variety of neurosurgical conditions, with particular emphasis on adult and pediatric epilepsy and other functional disorders, including the surgical treatment of pain disorders.