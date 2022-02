Al día con abc27: 11 Feb. 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- Mehmet Oz announced his candidacy for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat at the end of 2021. A few months later, on Feb. 11, the celebrity cardiologist will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Shortly after Oz entered the race, television stations in Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland pulled the "Dr. Oz Show" due to the Federal Communications Commission's equal time rules. The show then aired its final episode on Jan. 14, 2022.