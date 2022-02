Al día con abc27: 16 Feb. 2022

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) -- A man will serve up to 23 months in prison for two counts of vehicular homicide after killing two on I-81 southbound in Dauphin County back in 2020, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

Xavier Cruz was sentenced six to 23 months in Dauphin County Prison, with 60 months of probation, for a 2020 crash that killed Shaun Yuhas and Linda Silva on I-81 southbound in Harrisburg, at mile marker 67. Officials say Cruz was driving his Toyota Corolla and cut into their lane and driving them off the highway.