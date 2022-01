Al día con abc27: 18 Ene. 2022

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) -- Two people were injured after two shootings happened within minutes of each other in York city during the evening hours of Friday, Jan. 21.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, the first shooting occurred at approximately 7 p.m. in the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue. On scene, police located a 39-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.