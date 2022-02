Al día con abc27: 18 Feb. 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and The Department of Justice announced on Friday, Feb 18 that a Pennsylvania man was arrested on charges alleging that he tortured a victim in the Kurdistan region of Iraq in 2015.

Ross Roggio, 53, from Stroudsburg, allegedly suffocated the victim with a belt, threatening to cut off one of the victim's fingers and directing Kurdish soldiers to inflict other severe pain and suffering in the victim.