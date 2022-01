Al día con abc27: 27 Ene. 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- In the last year alone, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians died a day from an overdose, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. So, how is the Commonwealth responding?

As of Jan. 27, all 67 counties in the state have agreed to join an opioid settlement that would bring up to $232 million in 2022 to help families and individuals find treatment and help those suffering from substance abuse.