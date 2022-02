Al día con abc27: 7 Feb. 2022

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- The national average price of gasoline rose eight cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.42, and Midstate counties were impacted.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won't be enough supply to meet demand come this summer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.