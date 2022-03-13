Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
67°
LIVE NOW
ABC27 News at 5
Harrisburg
67°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
This Week in Pennsylvania
National
International
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Al día con abc27
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Border Report
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
abc27 Newsletter Signup
Top Stories
Work on I-78 and I-81 in Lebanon, Dauphin, and Cumberland …
Top Stories
Hersheypark goes cashless
Biden to visit Brussels for NATO, EU meetings on …
Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Ladies’ Night Out
White House warns it may have to cut back virus response …
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022
Pennsylvania Senate Race
This Week in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Politics
Candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania
Candidates for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
White House warns it may have to cut back virus response …
Top Stories
WHO now tracking hybrid COVID-19 variant ‘deltacron’
Video
Top Stories
Former Pa. Health Secretary Rachel Levine among USA …
Video
COVID in Pa. weekend update, March 11-13: Daily new …
For some kids, COVID-19 causes bizarre outcomes
Sinus treatment uses coil to clear nasal passages, …
Video
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
Top Stories
MLB: Experimental playing rules for Barnstormers, …
Top Stories
Three wrestlers take silver, PIAA Wrestling AAA results
Video
Midstate teams on to PIAA quarterfinals, full schedule
Pittsburgh Steelers sign QB Mitchell Trubisky, per …
Villanova set to play in Pittsburgh for First Round …
Video
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
ACT-SO
Something Good
Finding Hope Together
Winter in Central Pa.
Central Pa.’s Remarkable Women 2022
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karns Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
Hometown Hero: Dauphin County Ladies’ Night Out
Top Stories
Remarkable Women: Cheryl Hornung brings joy to sick …
Video
Shalom House opens community drop-in center to help …
Video
Hometown Hero: Tri-County Housing Development Corporation
Video
Eucharistic Miracles exhibition makes stop in York
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Bright, White Showers from West Shore Home
Video
Top Stories
31st Annual Jewish Food Festival
Video
Top Stories
“A Murder is Announced” at Oyster Mill Playhouse
Video
National Reading Month with Capital M
Video
St. Patrick’s Day & Easter Treats at Chocolates by …
Video
Footloose at Cumberland Valley High School
Video
About Us
TV Schedule
Live Newscasts
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs at abc27
PR Newswire
Jobs
Employer Spotlight
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at abc27
Search
Please enter a search term.
Comunidad
Estudiantes de Pa. central ayudan a Ucrania
Top Comunidad Headlines
Homicidio en bodega de Lanc.; sosp. habla con policía
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos