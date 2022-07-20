Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
92°
Harrisburg
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Daybreak
Digital Originals
Harrisburg News
Carlisle News
Lancaster News
Lebanon News
York News
abc27 Newsletter Signup
abc27 News Live Stream
Al día con abc27
Arts and Entertainment
Consumer
Health
Investigators
National
Top Stories
Cause revealed in 2021 I-81 bus crash
Gallery
Top Stories
Mechanicsburg woman stopped with loaded gun at Harrisburg …
Midstate stops on Pennsylvania’s Cheese & Dairy trail
York State Fair: abc27’s Seth Kaplan visits sea lions
Video
Hersheypark: What happens when extreme weather impacts …
Pennsylvania Politics
This Week in Pennsylvania
Your Local Election HQ
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Pennsylvania Governor Race
Candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania
Candidates for U.S. Senate
Candidates for Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania
Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens
Top Stories
PA Sen. Race: Fetterman starts petition to add Oz …
Top Stories
Pennsylvania universities receive new funding, how …
Video
Top Stories
Republicans challenge Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting …
Video
Pennsylvania certifies primary election in 64 of …
Video
PA Governor Race: Midstate church responds to controversial …
Video
PA Sen. Race: Fetterman says he’s ‘feeling really …
abc27 Weather
Today’s Forecast
abc27 Weather Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Weather Experiments with Dan
Local Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia 76ers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Pittsburgh Pirates
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Orioles
Top Stories
Central Penn College’s Jackson enters Ring of Honor
Video
Top Stories
Hershey Bears release full 2022-2023 schedule
Runners brave the heat in 41st annual Harrisburg …
Video
Hershey Bears announce 2022 home opener
How Hartley’s High Intensity Camp saved a teen’s …
Community
AARP: Fraud Alert
Community Calendar
Destination PA
Healthy Living
Hometown Hero
Karns Meal Deals
PA Lottery Results
Penn State Health Webchats
Mommy Minute
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
What’s Going Around
York Fair 2022
Top Stories
Win a chance to brew your own beer in the Hanover …
Top Stories
We Salute You: Ernest Noll
Video
Waynesboro to host ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’
Highmark Wholecare, Central PA food bank promote …
Video
Hometown Hero: America 250 PA food delivery
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
Word of Mouth
Vibrant Living
Weather Experiments with Dan
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
York State Fair Day 1
Video
Top Stories
York State Fair Preview
Video
Top Stories
Author Spotlight : Kim Sokolofsky
Video
Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania
Video
Moth Week with Dauphin County Parks
Video
Tannenbaum’s Sauce Fried Ice Cream & Bananas Foster
Video
About Us
abc27 TV Schedule
abc27 News Live Stream
abc27 Newsletters
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Jobs at abc27
Submit A News Tip
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 Rescan
About BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire
Press Releases
Jobs
Jobs at abc27
abc27 Job Fair
Find a Job
Employer Spotlight
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
investigators
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to make doulas covered …
Top investigators Headlines
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos