Facility Dogs Webchat

Hospitals can be scary for children.

Facility dogs are improving the lives of patients at Penn State Children’s Hospital!

Join us Thursday, September 6, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as experts from Penn State Children’s Hospital answer your questions during our live webchat!

Alicia Cesare, BS, CCLS

Certified Child Life Specialist

Alicia Cesare is a Certified Child Life Specialist in the Radiology department of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, and is also the trained secondary handler of Kaia. Alicia earned her Child Life certification in 2013 and joined the team at Penn State Health in January of 2016. Her role consists of empowering pediatric patients and families to cope positively with procedures through education and play. Alicia’s favorite “tool” in her Child Life tool box is Kaia! Megan Blashford, MEd, CTRS, CPST, CBIS

Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist

Megan Blashford is a Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist at Penn State Children’s Hospital. Megan’s role has primarily been working with pediatric patients and families in the Pediatric Intermediate Care Unit over the past seven years. Megan is also the secondary handler for facility dog, Becky, and works with Becky to help her patients during interventions and to normalize the healthcare environment. Megan has a bachelor’s degree in therapeutic recreation and a graduate degree in health education.