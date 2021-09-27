Fall in Central Pa.

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Digital Originals
Pennsylvania
BestReviews
US/World
This Week in Pennsylvania
Investigators
Daybreak
Coronavirus
Consumer
Arts and Entertainment
Something Good
Top Stories
Bob Dylan headed to Hershey in resumption of worldwide tour
Top Stories
Where is Brian Laundrie? Here is where John Walsh says tips lead
Video
Gov. Wolf and legislators applaud new bill to support small businesses
Pa. DOH says Pfizer ‘booster shots’ immediately available for certain adults
Facebook puts Instagram for kids on hold after pushback
Health
Coronavirus
Vaccinate PA
Opioid Crisis
Healthy Living
What’s Going Around
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
Top Stories
Pa. DOH says Pfizer ‘booster shots’ immediately available for certain adults
Top Stories
Quitting smoking leads to people eating more junk food, study finds
Top Stories
COVID-19 vaccine exemptions: Where do different religions stand on vaccinations?
Federal judge deals blow to vaccine mandate for NYC teachers
Salmonella outbreak from unidentified source expands to 29 states; CDC says strain found in takeout container
Do I have fall allergies or COVID-19?
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Future Radar
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Traffic
Gas Prices
Digital Weather Almanac
Beyond the Forecast
River Levels
Sports
The Sports Extra Podcast
Friday Night Football
Nittany Nation
Local Sports
Like a Girl
Dirt Track Tuesday
National Sports
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
Baltimore Ravens
NFL
Esports
Top Stories
Tucker’s NFL record 66-yard crossbar game-winner knocks off Lions
Top Stories
Burrow throws 3 TDs, Bengals drop listless Steelers 24-10
Sloppy Steelers in an unusual spot: last place in AFC North
Steelers rule LB T.J. Watt out against Cincinnati
No. 6 Penn State relies on explosive plays in win over Villanova 38-17
Gallery
Watch Live
Live Newscasts
abc27 News+
TV Schedule
Community
Finding Hope Together
Hispanic Heritage Month
Feeding America
Feed a Local Family
Golf Card
Hometown Hero
We Salute You
Pledge of Allegiance
Val’s Kids
Mommy Minute
Karn’s Meal Deals
Community Calendar
Lottery
Top Stories
We Salute You: Jayson Caraballo
Video
Top Stories
We Salute You: Ken W. Aldridge
Video
We Salute You: Ralph Elwood Dreese
Video
Feed A Local Family: Virtual Food Drive Ends Today!
Video
We Salute You: Elery “Red” Hogan
Video
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Vibrant Living
Be a Guest on Good Day PA
Top Stories
Vibrant Living : Chainsaw Artist, Pat Isch
Video
Top Stories
Graduate School Open House at Penn State Harrisburg
Video
Top Stories
Family Meals with the PA Beef Council
Video
Weis Markets is your Go-To Tailgate Destination
Video
West Shore Home : Don’t Do It Yourself
Video
The Salvation Army’s Shoe Strut Celebrates 10 Years!
Video
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
abc27 Mobile Apps
abc27 Newsletters
Report It
Regional News Partners
Contests
On-Air Advertising
Digital Advertising
abc27 University
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
abc27 Job Fair
Employer Spotlight
Jobs at abc27
Search
Search
Search
Fall in Central Pa.
List: Midstate pumpkin patches
Halloween parades: Dates and times for parades around the Midstate
It’s finally fall: List of Midstate festivals by county
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos