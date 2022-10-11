PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Once the calendar hits October, many people are ready to start thinking about Halloween, which falls on a Monday this year. Here are some of the dates and times for trick-or-treating and trunk-or-treating around the Midstate.

Adams County

Berwick Township trunk or treat: Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. at Lincoln Speedway during the township’s Fall Fest

Biglerville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Carroll Valley Borough trunk or treat: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Cumberland Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Berlin: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hamilton Township trunk or treat: Oct. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Littlestown Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

McSherrystown Borough: Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.

New Oxford Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Oxford Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Reading Township: Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Carlisle Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Hampden Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Hopewell Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or treat at Hopewell Township Park on Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m.

Lemoyne Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Allen Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Middlesex Township: According to the township website, “Middlesex Township will no longer set Trick or Treat. October 31st is Halloween and will be the day the community could expect additional foot traffic.”

Monroe Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Holly Springs Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Cumberland Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.)

Newville Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Newville First Church of God will also be holding a trunk or treat event at this same time.

North Middleton Township: Oct. 31, 6 p.m.

Trunk or treat at North Middleton Park on Oct. 23 from 2-4 p.m.

North Newton Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Shippensburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shiremanstown Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Silver Spring Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

South Newton Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Upper Allen Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 29, 4-6 p.m.)

Trunk or treat event to be held at Fisher Park on Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

West Pennsboro Township: Oct. 27, 6 p.m.

Wormleysburg Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Dauphin County

Derry Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Hanover Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Elizabethville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Fort Hunter Park, Harrisburg: “Trick or Treat Trek” on Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.

Hummelstown Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Londonderry Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Swatara Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 28)

Lykens Borough: Oct. 27

(Rain date: Oct. 28)

Middletown Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Paxtang Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Penbrook Borough: Oct. 31

Royalton Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 28)

South Hanover Township: Oct. 31

Steelton Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township: Oct. 31

Swatara Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Washington Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Hanover Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin County

Chambersburg “Trick or Treat on Main Street”: Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Franklin County Trunk or Treat: Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m., in the Chambersburg Mall parking lot

Greencastle Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m.)

Greene Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mont Alto Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Waynesboro Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster County

Christiana Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Conoy Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Denver Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Drumore Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Earl Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Cocalico Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Nov. 1, 6-8 p.m.)

East Donegal Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Hempfield Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Petersburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Elizabeth Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Elizabethtown Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Ephrata Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster City: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lancaster Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Little Britain Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manor Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Martic Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Millersville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Joy Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mount Joy Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Mountville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

New Holland Borough: Oct. 31

Penn Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Pequea Township: Oct. 31

Providence Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Quarryville Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Rapho Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Salisbury Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Strasburg Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Strasburg Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Upper Leacock Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Warwick Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Donegal Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Earl Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Lampeter Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Manchester Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

The West Manchester Township Fire Department will hold its trunk or treat event at Loman Park during this same time.

The Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee — which includes the City of Lancaster; boroughs of Columbia, East Petersburg, Millersville, and Mountville; and the townships of East Hempfield, East Lampeter, Lancaster, Manheim, Manor, Pequea, West Hempfield, and West Lampeter — adopted a trick or treat policy that set Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. as the recommended date and time for trick-or-treating.

Lebanon County

Jonestown Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Lebanon City: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Millcreek Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

North Cornwall Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 31)

North Lebanon Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

North Londonderry Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Palmyra Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

South Lebanon Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain Date: Oct. 31)

South Londonderry Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.)

Mifflin County

Armagh Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Burnham Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

The Burnham Lions Club will also be hosting a safe night during that time with local businesses set up with treats for children.

Derry Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewistown Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Lewistown Safe Night will be held on Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.

McVeytown Borough: Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

Perry County

Carroll Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Marysville Borough: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Millerstown Borough trunk or treat: New Harvest Community Church is hosting a trunk or treat event on Oct. 23 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Rye Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

(Rain date: Oct. 31)

York County

Carroll Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Conewago Township: Oct. 31

Dallastown Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Dover Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Manchester Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

East Prospect Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Trunk or treat will be held on Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. in the Zion United Methodist Church parking lot

Fairview Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Franklin Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Hanover Borough: Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manchester Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Manheim Township: Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Monaghan Township: Oct. 27, 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Wolf Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Newberry Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Penn Township: Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.

Red Lion Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Seven Valleys Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Shrewsbury Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Spring Garden Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Spring Grove Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Springfield Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Stewartstown Borough News: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Warrington Township trunk or treat: The township, in partnership with St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, is holding a trunk or treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. in the township park

West Manchester Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West Manchester Township Fire Department trunk or treat will be held at Loman Park during that same time

West Manheim Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

West York Borough: Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m.

Windsor Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Yoe Borough: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

York City trunk or treat: Oct. 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot

York Township: Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m.

These trick or treat dates were compiled from government websites and social media pages, press releases, and local police departments. This list is ongoing. If we missed your community, email news@abc27.com and we’ll look into adding it to the list!