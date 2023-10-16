CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Halloween night will fall on a Tuesday this year.

Here are some of the dates and times for trick-or-treating around the Midstate.

Adams County

Biglerville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cumberland Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Littlestown Brough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McSherrystown Borough: Tuesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Oxford Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oxford Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Carlisle Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Pennsboro Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8pm. (Rain date: Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Hampden Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lemoyne Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lower Allen Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, October 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Mechanicsburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monroe Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt. Holly Springs Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Cumberland Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Cumberland (Downtown): Saturday, October 28, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Come downtown in costume for lots of tricks or treats at participating businesses. 

Newville Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Newton Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shippensburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Shiremanstown Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: October 28 from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.)

Silver Spring Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Newton Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Upper Allen Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: October 28 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.)

West Pennsboro Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wormleysburg Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dauphin County

Derry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elizabethville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harrisburg City: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hummelstown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Londonderry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lower Swatara Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, October 27)

Lykens Borough: Thursday, October 26 (Rain date: Friday, October 27)

Middletown Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penbrook Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Royalton Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Steelton Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Susquehanna Township: Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Swatara Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin County

Chambersburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greencastle Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Greene Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mont Alto Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lancaster County

Christiana Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Conoy Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Denver Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Drumore Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Cocalico Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

East Donegal Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Hempfield Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Lampeter/Upper Leacock Township: Tuesday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Petersburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)

Lancaster City: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lancaster Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manheim Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)

Manheim Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Martic Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Millersville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Joy Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Joy Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mountville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

New Holland Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Quarryville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rapho Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Strasburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Donegal Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lebanon County

Jonestown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

Lebanon City: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Millcreek Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)

North Cornwall Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Lebanon Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)

North Londonderry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)

Palmyra Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

South Lebanon Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mifflin County

Armagh Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lewistown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Perry County

Carroll Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marysville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Millerstown Borough: Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rye Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York County

Carroll Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Manchester Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairview Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hanover Borough: Tuesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lower Windsor Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manchester Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Manchester Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monaghan Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mt Wolf Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Newberry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Penn Township: Tuesday: October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Seven Valleys Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Grove Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. There will also be trick or treating at Morning Sun Marketplace at Saturday, October 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Manheim Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Windsor Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This list was compiled from government websites and social media pages, newsletters, and local police departments. This list is ongoing. If we missed your community, email news@abc27.com and we’ll look into adding it to the list.