CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Halloween night will fall on a Tuesday this year.
Here are some of the dates and times for trick-or-treating around the Midstate.
Adams County
Biglerville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cumberland Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Littlestown Brough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
McSherrystown Borough: Tuesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Oxford Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Oxford Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cumberland County
Camp Hill Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Carlisle Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Pennsboro Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8pm. (Rain date: Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)
Hampden Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lemoyne Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lower Allen Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, October 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.)
Mechanicsburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monroe Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mt. Holly Springs Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Cumberland Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Cumberland (Downtown): Saturday, October 28, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Come downtown in costume for lots of tricks or treats at participating businesses.
Newville Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Newton Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shippensburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Shiremanstown Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: October 28 from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.)
Silver Spring Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South Newton Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Upper Allen Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: October 28 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.)
West Pennsboro Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wormleysburg Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dauphin County
Derry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elizabethville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Harrisburg City: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Hummelstown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Londonderry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lower Swatara Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, October 27)
Lykens Borough: Thursday, October 26 (Rain date: Friday, October 27)
Middletown Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Penbrook Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Royalton Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Steelton Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Susquehanna Township: Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Swatara Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Franklin County
Chambersburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greencastle Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Greene Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mont Alto Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lancaster County
Christiana Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Conoy Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Denver Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Drumore Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Cocalico Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
East Donegal Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Hempfield Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Lampeter/Upper Leacock Township: Tuesday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Petersburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)
Lancaster City: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lancaster Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Manheim Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)
Manheim Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Martic Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Millersville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mount Joy Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mount Joy Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mountville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
New Holland Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Quarryville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rapho Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Strasburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
West Donegal Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lebanon County
Jonestown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
Lebanon City: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Millcreek Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)
North Cornwall Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Lebanon Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)
North Londonderry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1)
Palmyra Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
South Lebanon Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mifflin County
Armagh Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lewistown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Perry County
Carroll Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Marysville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Millerstown Borough: Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rye Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York County
Carroll Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Dover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
East Manchester Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fairview Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hanover Borough: Tuesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lower Windsor Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Manchester Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Manchester Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Monaghan Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mt Wolf Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Newberry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Penn Township: Tuesday: October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Seven Valleys Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Spring Grove Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. There will also be trick or treating at Morning Sun Marketplace at Saturday, October 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
West Manheim Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Windsor Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
York Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This list was compiled from government websites and social media pages, newsletters, and local police departments. This list is ongoing. If we missed your community, email news@abc27.com and we’ll look into adding it to the list.