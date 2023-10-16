CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Halloween night will fall on a Tuesday this year.

Here are some of the dates and times for trick-or-treating around the Midstate.

Adams County

Biglerville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cumberland Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Littlestown Brough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. McSherrystown Borough: Tuesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Oxford Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oxford Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cumberland County

Camp Hill Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Carlisle Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Pennsboro Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8pm. (Rain date: Saturday, October 28, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) Hampden Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lemoyne Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lower Allen Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, October 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.) Mechanicsburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monroe Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mt. Holly Springs Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Cumberland Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Cumberland (Downtown): Saturday, October 28, from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Come downtown in costume for lots of tricks or treats at participating businesses. Newville Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. North Newton Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shippensburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Shiremanstown Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: October 28 from 3 p.m to 5 p.m.) Silver Spring Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. South Newton Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Upper Allen Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: October 28 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m.) West Pennsboro Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wormleysburg Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dauphin County

Derry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Elizabethville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Harrisburg City: Tuesday, October 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Hummelstown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Londonderry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lower Swatara Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, October 27) Lykens Borough: Thursday, October 26 (Rain date: Friday, October 27) Middletown Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Penbrook Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Royalton Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. South Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Steelton Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Susquehanna Township: Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Swatara Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Hanover Township: Tuesday, October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Franklin County

Chambersburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Greencastle Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: Friday, October 27, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Greene Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mont Alto Borough: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lancaster County

Christiana Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Conoy Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Denver Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Drumore Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Cocalico Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) East Donegal Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Hempfield Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Lampeter/Upper Leacock Township: Tuesday, October 31, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Petersburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1) Lancaster City: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lancaster Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Manheim Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1) Manheim Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Martic Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Millersville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mount Joy Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mount Joy Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mountville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Holland Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Quarryville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rapho Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Strasburg Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. West Donegal Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lebanon County

Jonestown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Lebanon City: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Millcreek Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1) North Cornwall Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. North Lebanon Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1) North Londonderry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Rain date: November 1) Palmyra Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. South Lebanon Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mifflin County

Armagh Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lewistown Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Perry County

Carroll Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marysville Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Millerstown Borough: Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Rye Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

York County

Carroll Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dover Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. East Manchester Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fairview Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hanover Borough: Tuesday, October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Lower Windsor Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Manchester Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Manchester Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monaghan Township: Thursday, October 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mt Wolf Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Newberry Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Penn Township: Tuesday: October 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seven Valleys Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Spring Grove Borough: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.. There will also be trick or treating at Morning Sun Marketplace at Saturday, October 28, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. West Manheim Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Windsor Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. York Township: Tuesday, October 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This list was compiled from government websites and social media pages, newsletters, and local police departments. This list is ongoing. If we missed your community, email news@abc27.com and we’ll look into adding it to the list.