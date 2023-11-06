(WHTM) — For some people, the Thanksgiving holiday is all about food. Others love to watch the parade. Another tradition that many people love is the Thanksgiving Turkey Trot.

If you live in Central Pennsylvania, here are some turkey trots and other Thanksgiving races happening near you.

Adams County:

East Berlin — November 23 starting at 9 a.m. at East Berlin Community Center, register here

Cumberland County:

Carlisle — November 23 starting at 9 a.m. at Carlisle Family YMCA, register here

Mechanicsburg — November 23 starting 8 a.m. at the McCord Commons across from King’s Arms Road, register here

New Cumberland — November 23 starting at 8 a.m. at New Cumberland Borough Park, register here

Shippensburg — November 23 starting at 9 a.m. at Shippensburg Memorial park, register here

Dauphin County:

Derry Township — November 23 starting at 9 a.m. at Galliens Town Beach on Beaver Lake, register here

Harrisburg — November 23, starting at 8 a.m. Pie Gobbler 5K and 10K at City Island, register here

Franklin County

Greencastle — November 23, starting at 8:30 a.m., at 300 South Ridge Ave, register here

Lancaster County

Elizabethtown — November 23 starting at 8:15 a.m. at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ (EBIC) at 996 E High St in Elizabethtown, register here

Millersville — November 23 starting at 9 a.m. at Biemesderfer Stadium, on the campus of Millersville University, register here

Manheim — November 23 starting at 8:30 a.m. at Lancaster Junction Trail, 99 Champ Blvd, register here

Lebanon County

Palmyra — November 23, starting at 8 a.m., In the Net, located at 798 Airport Road, register here

Perry County

Newport — November 23 starting at 9 a.m. at 16 North 2nd street in Newport, register here

York County

York — November 23 starting 9 a.m. at the York YMCA at 90 N. Newberry Street, register here

This list is ongoing. If we’re missing an event in your community, email lbonatesta@abc27.com and we’ll look into adding it to the list.