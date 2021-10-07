Corn mazes near me: 25 corn mazes to explore in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — October means being surrounded by multi-colored leaves, finding fall-flavored treats everywhere, picking and carving pumpkins, and watching spooky movies. If you’re looking to get lost in fall — literally — here are 25 corn mazes to visit around Pennsylvania, listed alphabetically and by county.
1. Janoski’s Farm and Greenhouse
Where: Allegheny County
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 25 through Oct. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What: Located behind the Farm Market, Pumpkinland at Janoski’s Farm and Greenhouse includes a corn maze, pumpkin patch, scenic hayride, haunted barn, pony rides, a petting zoo, a corn pit, and more. Food and craft vendors are also present at the site.
Basic Admission: $8 per person
Learn more here
2. Yeck’s Pumpkins and Hayrides
Where: Beaver county
When: Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
What: Enjoy a corn maze, a hay tunnel, trikes to ride, a granary to play in, farm animals, a wooden tractor and wagon, hayrides, and more.
Basic Admission: Free (hayrides cost $5 per person)
Learn more here
3. Wilcox Farms
Where: Berks County
When: 9 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 10 through Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 5-7
What: This 25-acre corn maze includes more than 8 miles of trails. Try the maze with flashlights after dark. Snacks, drinks, campfires, a kids corn maze, and hayrides can also be enjoyed at Wilcox Farms.
Basic Admission: $8 per person for the corn maze
Learn more here
Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!
4. Winding Brook Farm
Where: Bucks County
When: Fridays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What: Find your way through the (not-haunted) 5-acre corn maze and answer trivia questions that offer clues to help you locate the exit. Also enjoy concessions, a pumpkin patch, and a hay maze. If you’re looking for something scarier, Winding Brook Farm also has a Corn Walk of Horror, a Haunted Hay Maze, and a Night Chills Haunted Hayride on certain October evenings.
Basic Admission: Combo tickets for the regular corn maze, hay maze, and hayride are $12.50 per adult, $10.50 per child ages 6-12, and $6 for kids 3-5. Combo tickets for the spooky attractions are $30. Individual tickets are also available.
Learn more here
5. The Beacon Hotel
Where: Butler County
When: Fridays and Saturdays through October, the first wagon leaves at dusk (7-7:30 p.m.) and the last leaves at 10 p.m. or after all souls have boarded
What: Take a wagon ride to the 15-acre Haunted Corn Maze and the Haunted House. This attraction is scary, and all children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult. For those who are looking for a less spooky experience, there is a No Scare Sunday on Oct. 10 from 1-4 p.m.
Basic Admission: $20 per person (cash only)
Learn more here
6. Weakland Farms Corn Maze
Where: Cambria County
When: Sept. 11 through Oct. 31, 4-8 p.m. on Fridays, 1-8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays
What: The corn maze includes 1.5 miles of paths through a 6-acre cornfield. Answer general knowledge trivia questions along the way for a more challenging experience. Weakland Farms also has barnyard animals, wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, fall decorations and crafts, food, and an indoor play area.
Basic Admission: $10 per person
Learn more here
7. Milky Way Farm
Where: Chester County
When: Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
What: In addition to the corn maze, check out the pumpkin patch and visit the farm animals. You can also purchase fall harvest items, vegetables, honey products, and Chester Springs Creamery ice cream.
Basic Admission: $3 per person for the corn maze, tickets must be purchased in advance for Saturdays and Sundays to limit capacity
Learn more here
8. Maple Lane Farm
Where: Cumberland County
When: Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 31
What: In addition to the full-sized corn maze, Maple Lane Farm has a kiddie maze, hayrides, and a corn pit. Purchase a pumpkin while you’re there, too.
Basic Admission: $9 per person
Learn more here
9. Strites’ Orchard
Where: Dauphin County
When: Open every day of the week until the end of October
What: Select some U-Pick apples and sunflowers at Strites’ Orchard in addition to exploring the corn maze.
Basic Admission: $4 per person
Learn more here
10. Arasapha Farms
Where: Delaware County
When: Weekends Sept. 25 through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
What: Enjoy the new 5-acre corn maze plus pumpkin picking, hayrides, a pillow bounce, mini-golf, pedal cars, games, and more.
Basic Admission: $20 per person
Learn more here
11. Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm
Where: Erie County
When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Oct. 1 through Nov. 7
What: Explore the corn maze during the day or with a flashlight after dark. Fun fact: After the season, a buffalo herd is let into the maze, and the animals eat the corn stalks over the winter.
Basic Admission: $8 per person
Learn more here
12. JB Tree Farm
Where: Huntingdon County
When: Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., Sept. 17 through Oct. 31 and Nov. 5-7
What: Navigate the 6-acre corn maze while completing the optional Maze Game quiz questions with answers found inside the maze. Also try the maze with flashlights at night, toast s’mores over a fire, go on a hayride, pick pumpkins, visit some Nigerian dwarf goats, and play in the Harvest Play Area at JB Tree Farm, which aims to “share the joy of our faith in Jesus Christ through word and example,” according to its website.
Basic Admission: $12 per person
Learn more here
13. Reeger’s Farm
Where: Indiana County
When: Oct. 9-10. 16-17, and 23-24
What: Enjoy hayrides to a pumpkin patch, meet the barnyard animals, and purchase food from the market in addition to making your way through the corn maze.
Basic Admission: $3 per person for the corn maze
Learn more here
14. Roba Family Farms
Where: Lackawanna County
When: Sept. 17 through Oct. 31, Thursdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
What: Explore the Mega Maze or the mini corn maze, and check out dozens of other activities including a farm animal center, a bee barn, wagon rides, slides, animal races, the Roba Candy Cannon, live entertainment, and more.
Basic Admission: $12.95 on Thursday, $21.95 on Friday through Sunday
Learn more here
15. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm
Where: Lancaster County
When: Thursdays through Saturdays, July 2 through Nov. 6
What: Cherry Crest’s corn maze spans 5 acres with over 2.5 miles of paths. Voted the number one corn maze in the U.S. in 2020, the corn maze includes three challenges of varying difficulty as well as play areas and a cafe. Cherry Crest Adventure Farm also offers a host of other activities including animal education centers, a kid-sized town, slides, apple blasters, food, and more.
Basic Admission: Tickets start at $17.95 per person
Learn more here
16. Grim’s Orchard & Family Farms
Where: Lehigh County
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 11 through Oct. 31
What: Enjoy fall activities on weekdays and Grim’s Fall Festival on weekends. Make your way through the corn maze, testing your knowledge for hints to the exit, and also check out the pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, hayride tours, food, hard cider, bounce pillows, and more.
Basic Admission: $9 per person for the corn maze, additional cost for extra activities
Learn more here
17. Maylath Farm & Orchard
Where: Luzerne County
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Oct. 2
What: Find hidden words inside the corn maze to complete a game card (or just find your way through the maze), then go on a hayride or a pony ride, drive pedal cars and tractors, visit the petting zoo, or check out the new bounce pillow and grain train.
Basic Admission: $7 per person for the corn maze, additional activities cost extra
Learn more here
18. Carpenter’s Pumpkin Farm
Where: Lycoming County
When: Open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
What: Navigate the corn maze, plus enjoy the pumpkin patch and weekend hayrides.
Basic Admission: $3 per person
Learn more here
19. Coolspring Corn Maze
Where: Mercer County
When: Fridays from 4-11 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sept. 10 to Oct. 31
What: In addition to the corn maze, this site also has an indoor hay maze, hayrides, a pedal tractor racetrack, slides, a jump pad, tight ropes, The Barnyard Boardgame, and more.
Basic Admission: $12 per person
Learn more here
20. Mazezilla
Where: Monroe County
When: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday from Sept. 24 to Oct. 31, plus 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, Nov. 6, and Nov. 7
What: Located in the shadow of the Pocono Mountains, Mazezilla is an 11-acre corn maze. Ride out to the maze in a tractor-driven wagon, then try to find your way out. Additional activities include a pumpkin patch, pumpkin launch, slides, corn boxes, hay forts, food and produce stands, and more.
Basic Admission: $13 per person
Learn more here
21. The Gilbertsville Farm
Where: Montgomery County
When: Fridays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from September to November
What: Look for 16 puzzle pieces to build your map as you make your way through the corn maze, which takes an average of two hours to complete. Other activities include a kids’ play area, animals to meet, and hayrides.
Basic Admission: $12 per person
Learn more here
22. Seiple Farms
Where: Northampton County
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31, plus Fridays Oct. 1, 8, 15, and 22 from noon to 9 p.m. (Friday Nights Flashlight Fundraiser from 6-9 p.m.) and Oct. 11 from noon to 6 p.m.
What: Enter the corn maze through a field of sunflowers, then find your way through 22 acres of corn. Visit the farm animals, navigate a straw maze, ride a pony, take a hayride to a pumpkin patch, shop, eat, and more, too. On Sunday, Oct. 17, donate blood and receive a free pumpkin.
Basic Admission: $8 per person for the corn maze
Learn more here
23. Howling Hills Corn Maze Adventures
Where: Washington County
When: Noon to dusk on Saturdays and Sundays, with the last hayride to the corn maze at 5:30 p.m.
What: Enjoy an 8-acre corn maze, complimentary hayrides to and from the maze, pick-your-own pumpkins, pumpkin painting, games, food, and more.
Basic Admission: $10 per person
Learn more here
24. Chad’s Corn Maze
Where: Westmoreland County
When: Friday and Saturday from 5:30-10:30 p.m., Sunday from 4:30-8:30 p.m. from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31
What: Affiliated with Green Mead Farm and Cairns Pumpkin Patch, Chad’s Corn Maze includes 1.5 miles of paths winding through a nearly 5-acre corn maze. Visitors can look for hidden stations within the maze, which is designed each year to look like a scene from a hit country song.
Basic Admission: $8 per person
Learn more here
25. Maize Quest Fun Park
Where: York County
When: Saturdays and Sundays in September, Fridays through Sundays and Columbus Day, Oct. 1 through Nov. 7
What: Complete puzzles and make your way through the 8-acre corn maze. Enjoy more than 30 other attractions in the Fun Park, as well, including additional mazes, a corn box, a pumpkin patch, pedal karts, a wagon ride, and more.
Basic Admission: $14 per person (save $1 by purchasing tickets online), children under 2 years old get in free
Learn more here