CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Saturday night was the Creature Feature Weekend at the Cumberland Drive-In Theater.

The day was filled with games, pumpkin carving, a costume contest parade, and movies.

The event benefits Scares that Care, which is a charity that is helping families of a sick child, a breast cancer survivor, and burn survivors.

“Taking your love of horror to benefit families in need is such a worthy cause. We love the people who run scares that care and we love supporting them,” Promoter Sandy Yastrzemski said.

The event usually attracts about 300 people to the drive-in.