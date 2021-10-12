Dutch Wonderland offers family-friendly Halloween experience

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — For those looking for less of a fright and more of a Halloween delight, Dutch Wonderland’s Happy Hauntings opens on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The amusement park will be decorated for the season, and Happy Hauntings guests can enjoy food and drinks — including a new pretzel pub and, for the first time ever at Dutch Wonderland, seasonal beers (weary parents rejoice) — in addition to more than 30 rides and attractions, a new show, and a popular trick-or-treat trail alongside over 20 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

Jeff Eisenberg, director of marketing for Dutch Wonderland, is excited for the Halloween event to be back, as it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s just a really nice change of pace to be back full-force, and in fact, not just full-force but bigger than ever between Happy Hauntings having extended hours, longer hours than ever, having more food and fun, having more entertainment than we’ve ever had in the past,” Eisenberg said. “This is going to be a big year for Happy Hauntings.”

The event, which is not scary and is fun for people of all ages, runs from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31. The trick-or-treat trail is open whenever the park is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here, and visitors who purchase tickets online by Oct. 15 can save up to $10.

Individuals who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks everywhere inside the park, and everyone is asked to wear masks indoors.