PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Although the weather may still be warm, Pennsylvania is slipping into fall. Here’s a list of fall fairs and festivals around the Midstate this year.

Adams County

National Apple Harvest Festival

When: Oct. 1-2, 8-9

Where: Biglerville

Learn more here

Cumberland County

Harvest of the Arts

When: Sept. 24

Where: Carlisle

Learn more here

New Cumberland Apple Festival

When: Sept. 24

Where: New Cumberland

Learn more here

Pennsboro Pumpkin Fest

When: Oct. 8-9

Where: Enola

Learn more here

Fall Furnace Fest

When: Oct. 15-16

Where: Pine Grove Furnace State Park

Learn more here

Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association Fall Fest

When: Oct. 21-23

Where: Mechanicsburg

Learn more here

Dauphin County

Gratz Fair

When: Sept. 18-24

Where: Gratz

Learn more here

Indian Echo Caverns at Echo Dell Fall Festival

When: Oct. 1

Where: Hummelstown

Learn more here

Lower Paxton Township Fall Festival

When: Oct. 1

Where: Thomas B. George Park, Harrisburg

Learn more here

Juniata County

Juniata County Fair

When: Sept. 3-10

Where: Port Royal

Learn more here

Lancaster County

Denver Fair

When: Sept. 13-17

Where: Denver

Learn more here

Solanco Fair

When: Sept. 14-16

Where: Quarryville

Learn more here

Ephrata Fair

When: Sept. 20-24

Where: Ephrata

Learn more here

West Lampeter Community Fair

When: Sept. 28-30

Where: Lampeter

Learn more here

New Holland Farmers Fair

When: Sept. 28 to Oct. 1

Where: New Holland

Learn more here

Manheim Community Farm Show

When: Oct. 3-7

Where: Manheim

Learn more here

Perry County

Little Buffalo Apple Festival

When: Oct. 15-16

Where: Little Buffalo State Park

Learn more here

York County

Dillsburg Farmers Fair

When: Oct. 10-15

Where: Dillsburg

Learn more here

Did we miss your favorite fall fair or festival? Email avanetten@abc27.com and it may be added to this list!